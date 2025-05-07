Spiritual Kleptomania
Blighted, barren landscapes,
Wound and woven tight.
The anti-social network of modernity, full flight.
Held Devices,
Filtered reflections,
Block and blind our indivisible unkindly self projections.
Follow me,
I’ll follow back,
Sheeple steeped in psychic hack,
People heaped on Android stack,
Masses high on iPhone crack.
Afflicted by addictions cry for a touch scree…
