Beneath the vaulted stars, where silence weaves

The threads of mortal dreams and fleeting griefs,

A voice ascends, from clay and fire spun,

To chant the truths where human souls are won.

Love craves action, trust begs proof’s clear sign,

Sorry carves redemption’s steep incline.

In conscience’s crypt, at midnight’s solemn toll,

What whispers stir the embers of the soul?