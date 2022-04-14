The Respondent Community
A Brand New Safe Space for People Suffering the Injustices of the Family Law System.
When I first started writing my book The Respondent, I was writing it to clear my name, and more importantly, to let my children know that I was wrongly accused, and I hadn't abandoned them.
I did not want to write my book, create my podcast, record my audiobook, or take my story public—I had to.
When I was in the early stages of writing the book, I tho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.