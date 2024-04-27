Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Wholesome o💟f Heart ❌ FULL of HOLES ✔️ SOME of WH💚LES Feel whole in the heart and the truth is spoken, If there’s a hole in the heart, then the heart is broken, Authenticity within emotional intimacy, Lies within the terror of vulnerability. Outward rage belies inward pain, Rage by nature, shame by name. Believing that…