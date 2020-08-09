The Gamers Gateway Event w/ Clancy Brown & Prof. Phil Campbell

Greg Ellis (Cullen Rutherford, Dragon Age) & Clancy Brown (Hank Anderson, Detroit: Becoming Human) discuss the social impact of Twitter mobs at the intersection of our real world & video gaming experiences with Berkley Professor and legendary video game architect Phil Campbell.

This special event was created in response to a twitter mob going after Clancy and Greg after they supported Ayaan Hirshi and J.K. Rowling. This event highlights Ali’s https://www.theahafoundation.org

Formerly the creative director on blockbuster interactive franchises James Bond, The Godfather and Tomb Raider, Phil Campbell has been designing interactive entertainment for over 20 years - as an architect, writer, game creator and freelance designer. Phil was the co-founder of “Inlifesize,” a company dedicated to “Creating Digital experiences that matter to your REAL life…”

Professor Phil teaches at Berkley and specializes in “kick starting the design process” using a unique visual methodology to create and develop pre-production ideas. Working directly with companies such as Lego, Electronic Arts, Sega, Marvel, Paramount, Sony and MTV - and entertainment icons like David Bowie and Marlon Brando - Phil has created concept and game designs on everything from entire buildings to smart phones.



