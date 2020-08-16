The Respondent w/ Bret Weinstein and Greg Ellis (full interview)

Greg Ellis talks with Bret Weinstein about evolutionary biology, racism, politics, cancel culture, masculinity, growing up with his brother Eric Weinstein, the cosmic joke, the adaptive landscape model, #Unity2020 & #TheCode🏴‍☠️ of chivalry and their plans to #FreeAndrewYang.

Bret Weinstein is an American biologist, evolutionary theorist, and philosopher who came to national attention during the 2017 Evergreen State College protests. He is considered a member of the informal group of personalities known as the Intellectual Dark Web and is the host of the popular DarkHorse podcast.