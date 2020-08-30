The Respondent w Gregg Hurwitz and Greg Ellis

Greg talks with New York Times, #1 bestselling author Gregg Hurwitz about masculinity and the shadow Self, politics and the patriarchy, the concept of the reputation savage, God, his work to end polarization in politics and college campuses, the personality traits of President Trump that helped get him elected and the biggest challenges democrats face in the upcoming election.

Gregg Hurwitz is the New York Times, #1 bestselling author of 21 thrillers, including most recently INTO THE FIRE, and is an award-winning thriller novelist for teens. His books have won numerous literary awards, graced top ten lists, and have been published in 32 languages.

He’s written screenplays for many of the major Hollywood studios and written, developed, and produced television for various networks. He is also a New York Times bestselling comic book writer, having penned stories for Marvel (Wolverine, Punisher) and DC (Batman, Penguin). He’s published numerous academic articles on Shakespeare, taught fiction writing in the USC English Department, and guest lectured for UCLA, and for Harvard in the United States.





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