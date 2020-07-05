The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis
The Respondent
The Respondent w/ The Femsplainers & Greg Ellis
0:00
-1:09:04

The Respondent w/ The Femsplainers & Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis's avatar
Greg Ellis
Jul 05, 2020

Christina Hoff Sommers and Danielle Crittenden respond to cancel culture, philosophy, equality feminism, the war on boys, and the perils of family law.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greg Ellis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture