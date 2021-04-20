The Respondent with Greg Ellis

The Respondent with Greg Ellis

Home
The Alive Institute
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Respondent with Greg Ellis

Exposing the Cartel, Rebuilding the Family: Poetry, Philosophy, and a Fight for Justice.

People

Greg Ellis

@gregellis
Greg Ellis's avatar
Emmy®-nominated actor and Annie Award-nominated voice artist, #1 bestselling author of The Respondent, and founder of The Alive Institute of Positive Performance Psychology. 🎯
© 2025 Greg Ellis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture